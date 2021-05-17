West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles Zee 24 Ghanta editor Anjan Bandyopadhyay's death

the editor of Bengali news channel Zee 24 Ghanta and famous TV anchor Anjan Bandyopadhyay died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night due to COVID-19. He was 56. Bandyopadhyay died at around 9:25 p.m.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over Bandyopadhyay's death. It is to be noted that Bandyopadhyay was the brother of the state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Condoling his death, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to Facebook and said, "Saddened at the passing away of Anjan Bandyopadhyay, one of the best-known television anchors in Bengal. He was a bright, young, and dynamic journalist. We have lost so many who have covered the recent elections."

Also read Zee 24 Ghanta editor Anjan Bandyopadhyay dies in Kolkata due to COVID-19

Banerjee further added, "I have no words to express my condolences to his family and his colleagues in the fraternity. His Ma, wife Aditi, daughter Titli, his elder brother Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who is the Chief Secretary of the State."

Sources in the family said that Bandyopadhyay had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April after which he was hospitalised.

An official from the hospital said, "He had returned home after recovering a bit, but was again taken to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was put on a ventilator and then on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, but his condition continued to deteriorate."

For the unversed, Bandyopadhyay worked with ETV Bangla, 24 Ghanta, and then with Anandabazar Patrika's digital unit before joining TV9 Bangla as the first Editor of the channel. He rejoined Zee 24 Ghanta as its editor just before the West Bengal Assembly elections.