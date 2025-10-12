Add DNA as a Preferred Source
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 09:53 PM IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been under attack for her comment on the Durgapur gang rape case, hit out at the media on Sunday, saying her remarks were misreported and deliberately distorted. "The media distorted my words. You ask me a question, I answer it, and then you distort it. Do not try this kind of politics...," she said.

What did West Bengal CM say earlier today? 

The Chief Minister had questioned why the young engineering student had been out of her hostel post-midnight. "She was studying in a private medical college. Whose responsibility is it? How did she come out at 12.30 at night?" she had asked in her first remarks to the media after the incident.

Banerjee condemned the incident and assured that strong action would be taken against the perpetrators. "Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly. Three people have already been arrested. We will take stringent action... When it happens in other states, it is also condemnable," she said.

Durgapur gangrape case

Three persons arrested for allegedly raping a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court in Durgapur on Sunday. A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur on Friday night. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha. The gangrape has sparked massive outrage, with the BJP accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to protect women, while the ruling TMC slammed it for allegedly politicising the incident.

