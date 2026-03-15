West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces DA benefits to state govt employees, pensioners ahead of election, here's all you need to know

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INDIA
The West Bengal CM said, "the employees will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA" arrears from March 2026 onwards, as per the modalities detailed out in the notifications issued by the Finance Department.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and increased the monthly honorariums for mosque muezzins and Hindu priests barely an hour before the Election Commission announced the assembly poll schedule.
In a post on X, the West Bengal CM wrote, "I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/pensioners of our other grant-in-aid institutions like panchayats, municipal bodies, other local bodies, etc."
I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid instititions…— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2026
The West Bengal CM said, "the employees will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA" arrears from March 2026 onwards, as per the modalities detailed out in the notifications issued by the Finance Department. The Sangrami Joutha Mancha, a joint platform of various organisations representing state employees, teachers, and pensioners, welcomed the announcement.
The Supreme Court recently passed an order in their favour, stating that their DA must match the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.
I am pleased to announce an increase of ₹500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive ₹2,000 per month.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2026
At the same time, all fresh…
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the Bengal legislative assembly, called Banerjee's announcement a "desperate last-minute gollimick". Adhikari wrote on X, "After years of looting the state treasury and cheating them blind, this is your desperate last-minute poll gollimick?
"Not a single paisa will actually be released. Zero accountability, zero funds, zero delivery - only empty notifications from your Finance Department to fool the people one last time," Suvendu Adhikari added.
Mamta Banerjee also announced revised monthly honorariums for muezzins of mosques and Hindu priests, from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. She wrote, "I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month."
Bharatiya Janata Party's Bengal unit president Samik Bhattacharya said the hiked honorarium for muezzins and priests, which they had been demanding, will not affect the outcome of the coming polls. "A government is always free to help people in need. We wouldn’t say a word if she had hiked the honorariums to Rs 3,000. But at the end of the day these won’t affect the outcome of the polls. It has already been decided," Bhattacharya said.
Meanwhile, Mamta Banerjee announced a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 and houses for priests, most of whom are Brahmins, for the first time in 2020. It triggered a debate, with the Congress, Left, and BJP calling it a move to secure Hindu votes before the 2021 assembly polls. The allowance for priests was later increased to Rs 1,500.
In 2012, Banerjee announced a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500 for the imams (head clerics) of all mosques, triggering a row with Hindu priests demanding a similar scheme