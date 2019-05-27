West Bengal Class XII Uchha Madhyamik Pariksha results 2019 to published today at wbchse.nic.in

How to check WBCHSE Class 12th Result

The long wait of students who appeared for Class XII exams under West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be soon over. The Council has announced that the class XII results will be today, May 27. Last year, the result was announced on June 8. The topper list will be announced at 10 AM and students can access their result from 11 AM.

This year,Ucchya Madhamik Pariksha 2019 was held between 26th February to 13th March. 8.65 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Here's how candidates can check WBCHSE Class 12th Result​:

1. Log on to the official websites wbchse.nic.in , wbresults.nic.in​.

2. Click on the tab saying WB Board 12th Results 2019

3. Submit details like roll number and date of birth to access the result.

4. Take a printout of the result for future.

The result can also be known via SMS.

You can also know the result by SMS. Type WB12 (space) ROLL NUMBER to 56263/5888 to know the result.

About the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) :

The Government of West Bengal has established the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, under West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. The council is the main body which looks after the education system in the 10+2. The council has its main office at Salt Lake, Bidhannagar, Korunamoyee, Kolkata along with four regional offices.

The Council is a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal, and is entitled to acquire, hold and dispose of property, to enter into contracts and to do all other things necessary for the purposes of this Act and shall by its name sue and be used. Its functions are executed through an Organisation Structure.