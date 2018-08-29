West Bengal CID clarifies not a single suicide case linked to Momo Game

After the ‘Blue Whale’ game, ‘Momo Challenge’ sparked a major controversy after reports of several suicide cases reported in West Bengal were linked with the ‘Momo Challenge’. The West Bengal CID has clarified that not a single case of suicide was linked to the ‘Momo Challenge’.

“We have found no links of suicide cases with the ‘Momo Challenge’. Infact we have not got any complaints where someone has been contacted to play the dangerous game. We have not come across anyone who has been invited to play the ‘Momo Challenge’ and perform some tasks,” said Nishat Parvez, DIG, CID (Operations).

News of ‘Momo Challenge’ spread like wildfire after an 18-year-old boy from Kurseong in Darjeeling district committed suicide. His mother had claimed that he used to be glued to the phone and play games. Certain images drawn by him in the ground floor of his building depicting signs of someone who practices ‘Secret Society of Illuminati’ were taken to be a part of the ‘Momo Challenge’. A day later, another girl committed suicide from the same district, which further increased panic among the people. However, after the police took over the investigation, they found that they had not been playing the ‘Momo Challenge’.

“We had seized both their phones and got it unlocked. We have not found anything on their phone which could be linked to the ‘Momo Challenge’. Infact so far our investigation has also not found any such links. But, we have still begun sensitization programmes in schools to prevent children from falling into any such trap,” said Manoj Verma, IG, Darjeeling Range, West Bengal Police.

Putting all such rumours to rest and clarifying that recent suicide cases were not linked to the ‘Momo Challenge’, CID officials said that this could also be an attempt by an individual or a group to spread panic among the people. “We have also got to know that these messages can be created to spread panic. Our team of cyber experts managed to create a similar message and send it to me. This could be attempt to spread panic and we are investigating it,” added Parvez.