West Bengal Cabinet Expansion: 35 new ministers including Shankar Ghosh, Dipak Barman, Tapas Roy sworn in under CM Suvendu Adhikari

Multiple BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers, including Dipak Barman, Tapas Roy, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Arjun Singh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Swapan Dasgupta, Kalyan Chakraborty, and others.

As part of a major West Bengal Cabinet expansion, 35 more ministers were inducted into the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led government at an oath-taking ceremony on June 1, 2026. The Chief Minister stated that Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to the new ministers at Lok Bhavan.

Multiple BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers, including Dipak Barman, Tapas Roy, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Arjun Singh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Swapan Dasgupta, Kalyan Chakraborty, and others.

Cabinet Rank Ministers (13)



Dipak Barman, Tapas Roy, Dr. Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Uraon, Arjun Singh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Swapan Dasgupta, Dr. Kalyan Chakraborty, Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee, Arup Kumar Das, Ajay Kumar Poddar, Dudh Kumar Mandal

Minister of State with Independent Charge (3)



Rajesh Mahato, Indranil Khan, Malati Rava Roy

Minister of State (19)

Juel Murmu, Dr Harekrishna Bera, Anandamay Barman, Ashok Dinda, Nadiar Chand Bauri, Vishal Lama, Diwakar Gharami, Shantanu Pramanik, Purnima Chakraborty, Maumita Biswas Mitra, Gargi Ghosh Das, Umesh Rai, Kaushik Chowdhury, Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Kalita Majhi, Biraj Biswas, Dipankar Jana, Sumana Sarkar, Amiya Kisku

Newly inducted ministers:

Shankar Ghosh: Won Siliguri by 73,192 votes vs TMC’s

Goutam Deb – one of BJP’s biggest wins in the state.

Manoj Kumar Oraon: Won Kumargram by 52,877 votes vs TMC’s Rajeev Tirkey.

Dipak Barman: Won Falakata by 45,999 votes vs TMC’s Subhash Chandra Roy.

Gauri Shankar Ghosh: Won Murshidabad by 31,521 votes vs TMC’s Shaoni Singha Roy.

Kalyan Chakraborti: Won Khardaha by 24,486 votes vs TMC’s Devadeep Purohit.

Swapan Dasgupta: Won Rashbehari by 20,865 votes vs TMC’s Debasish Kumar.

Arjun Singh: Won Noapara by 17,656 votes vs TMC’s Trinankur Bhattacharjee, strengthening the BJP in North 24 Parganas.

Tapas Roy: Won Maniktala by 15,644 votes vs TMC’s Shreya Pandey.

The development comes after Adhikari and five ministers took oath on May 9 following the BJP's landmark victory in the Assembly elections. The move will offer the first clear indication of the BJP government's administrative priorities, regional balance, and power-sharing formula in a state where the party has achieved a historic political breakthrough. The West Bengal Council of Ministers is capable of accommodating up to 44 members.

Earlier, on May 18, the West Bengal Cabinet had approved the constitution of two commissions to address institutional corruption and atrocities against women. Both commissions are set to be headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court and will officially begin their proceedings from June 1.

Speaking on the Cabinet's decision, the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Commission against Institutional Corruption, which will be headed by retired Kolkata High Court judge, Justice Biswajeet Basu. The Cabinet also approved a Commission for atrocities against women. This will be chaired by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee."The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to transparency and the protection of citizens' rights."Both commissions will begin work from June 1," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)