West Bengal Budget 2026: Suvendu Adhikari says it provide 'fear-free environment' to citizens; Check main highlights

Addressing a post-budget press conference in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said that providing a "fear-free environment" to the citizens has been the priority of the government.

State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the budget for the first-ever BJP government in the state, with a net allocation of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore (Net) for the financial year 2026-2027. Addressing a post-budget press conference in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said that providing a "fear-free environment" to the citizens has been the priority of the government.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on the state budget 2026

Adhikari said, "This budget for the financial year 2026-27 was presented in the state assembly. This budget is an attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity of West Bengal. In this budget, priority has been given to the security of West Bengal, providing a fear-free environment to the citizens and reviving the culture. Education and agriculture have also been given importance. Emphasis has been laid on strengthening the Constitution in the state, stopping syndicates, extortion and creating an environment for crafts and business. There is no section which has been ignored in this budget."

On the DA hike, CM Adhikari said, "Give our government some time; we are committed to filling the 22 per cent DA gap. This time, we are providing 20 per cent DA."

West Bengal Budget 2026: Main highlights

1 lakh govt jobs announced; 33% reserved for women + 20,000 police + 50,000 teaching posts to be filled. DA hiked 20% to 38% for govt employees, effective Oct 1, 2026. Rs 36,000 cr for ‘Annapurna Yojna’ women's financial assistance scheme. Free bus travel for women on state buses via pink cards; Rs 550 cr allocated. Greenfield airport on 1,000 acres in Kalyani; new airports at Purulia, Balurghat, Malda + Cooch Behar expansion. Deep-sea port at Dadanpatrabarh, Purba Medinipur + Rs 1,200 cr bridge over Bhagirathi. New IIT, IIM, AIIMS in North Bengal + Tribal University in Jhargram. Bengal AI Mission + Startup Policy with Rs 100 cr funds to boost tech & innovation. Salary hikes: Anganwadi-Asha +Rs 5,000; para-teachers +Rs 5,000; civic police/home guards/green police +Rs 2,000/month. Women’s safety: Women’s police station in every sub-division + Durga Suraksha Squads for city patrols. Education & health: Mid-day meal Rs 10/student; new medical colleges in Kalimpong, Dakshin Dinajpur; hospitals upgraded. Farmers: Rs 3,000/year for seeds, electricity subsidy for pumps, cold storage for potatoes, flower clusters. Infrastructure: Rs 900 cr Chingrighata-New Town corridor; 60-km Sundarbans embankment at Rs 1,000 cr; Ghatal Master Plan Rs 1,200 cr. Tourism & culture: Global Durga Puja campaign; Chaitanya Mahaprabhu & Shakti Peeth circuits; Darjeeling eco-tourism + Jhargram tiger safari. Other: MLA LAD Fund up to Rs 1 cr; no liquor shops within 1km of schools; July 6 declared state holiday for Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

(With inputs from ANI)