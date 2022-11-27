Search icon
West Bengal: Bomb blast at wedding ceremony over loudspeaker volume leaves 4 injured

Several bombs were hurled at a building where a wedding ceremony was being held in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:51 PM IST

West Bengal: Bomb blast at wedding ceremony over loudspeaker volume leaves 4 injured
Photo: ANI

Multiple bomb blasts left four people injured in Jagaddal in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. The bombs were thrown reportedly over issue with high volume of a loudspeaker, the police said.

Several bombs were hurled at a building where a wedding ceremony was being held. The persons who were injured in the explosions were admitted to the hospital. The police have detained five people in connection with the explosions in raids conducted in the area. 

"Last night in Mominpara, a clash broke out between a group from a wedding reception and locals who protested against loud music being played at the function. One group attacked the other with a bomb, with 4-5 people injured; 5 detained,” the police said. Heavy force was also deployed at the spot.

The incident sparked a political row as the Bharatiya Janata Party local leadership accused the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, for the incident. 

"Several bomb blasts and recovery of explosives had taken place in the Bhatpara-Jagaddal belt under Barrackpore sub-division in North 24 Parganas district and the involvement of TMC has been proved in every incident," BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar was quoted as saying. 

TMC refuted the allegations. TMC's Jay Prakash Majumdar said, "Our workers are not involved in such incidents. There have been stray incidents. Our party has no association with any of them. Police are taking action.

READ | Maharashtra: Part of foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station collapses, several injured

(With inputs from ANI)

