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West Bengal: BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari's PA shot dead in Madhyamgram, multiple bullets were fired

BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari's personal assistant was shot dead in Madhyamgram late Wednesday evening. According to reports, he was fired upon four times. Doctors had declared him brought dead.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST

West Bengal: BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari's PA shot dead in Madhyamgram, multiple bullets were fired
West Bengal: BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari's PA shot dead in Kolkata, multiple bullets were fired
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BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari's personal assistant was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district, late Wednesday evening, confirmed the leader, reported ANI. According to reports, he was fired upon four times. Doctors declared him brought dead. The incident comes at a time when BJP is preparing to form government in the state and is especially concerning as Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's CM candidate, is equipped with high security. 

It is being reported that the deceased, Chandranath Rath, had been working with Shubhendu Adhikari for the past 10–12 years and was considered one of his closest aides. He was also handling key responsibilities in the campaign during this year's election.

How did the incident occur?

Rath was sitting inside a black Scorpio when bike-borne assailants started firing, targeting him with multiple rounds. He sustained critical injuries. Police from Madhyamgram rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and have started an investigation to identify the attackers and find out the motive behind the killing.

According to reports, Rath’s body has been kept at a local hospital in Madhyamgram.

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