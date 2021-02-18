Headlines

West Bengal: BJP leader Shibaji Singha Roy injured in attack at Kolkata, hospitalised

Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majumdar commented that law and order is 'missing' in West Bengal.

Latest News

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Feb 18, 2021, 11:30 AM IST

West Bengal's BJP district President North Kolkata Shibaji Singha Roy was injured after he was allegedly attacked by TMC party cadres at Phoolbagan. He has been admitted to a hospital.

According to reports, clashes took place between TMC-BJP cadres in Phoolbagan after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was gheraoed allegedly by TMC party workers. Adhikari was on his way to meet Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

"Another murderous attack on BJP leaders by TMC goons near Phoolbagan. This time it was the trio of Suvendu Adhikari, Shanku Deb, and Shibaji Singha Roy, who is grievously injured in the attack. Law and order was never there and is missing now," Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majumdar tweeted. 

 

 

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain suffered injuries after unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway station to board the train for Kolkata.

At least two other persons who were with Hossain have also reportedly been injured in the incident.

The minister was then rushed to Jangipur Hospital and as per the latest reports, he is now being shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. 

 Notably, assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in the upcoming months.

