West Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill, CM Mamata Banerjee terms it 'historic'

The West Bengal government passed the anti-rape bill during the special session of state assembly.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unanimously passed an anti-rape bill, named Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the state assembly.

The bill was passed with a voice note with the opposition lending its full support.

State Law Minister Moloy Ghatak tabled the anti-rape Bill during the special session in the Assembly and CM Banerjee termed it 'historic'.