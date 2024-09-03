Twitter
Russia President Putin arrives in Mongolia, know why he wasn't arrested despite ICC warrant?

West Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill, CM Mamata Banerjee terms it 'historic'

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals killed in encounter with forces, automatic weapons recovered

Meet actress whose debut film earned Rs 100 crores, then gave many flop films, got married, quit acting forever due to..

West Bengal assembly unanimously passes anti-rape bill, CM Mamata Banerjee terms it 'historic'

The West Bengal government passed the anti-rape bill during the special session of state assembly.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unanimously passed an anti-rape bill, named Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the state assembly. 

The bill was passed with a voice note with the opposition lending its full support. 

State Law Minister Moloy Ghatak tabled the anti-rape Bill during the special session in the Assembly and CM Banerjee termed it 'historic'. 

 

