West Bengal Assembly passes state anti-rape Bill: 5 key highlights

The bill comes in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

The West Bengal Assembly has unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill after the Opposition lent full support to it. Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences. A two-day special session of the assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

5 key highlights of the bill:

1. The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

2. In cases of acid attacks, the bill has proposed life imprisonment, fines and deemed it to be a non-bailable offense.

3. Special Aparajita Task Force from among police to ensure time-bound completion of probe, the chief minister said.

4. The draft legislation mandates the establishment of special courts dedicated to handling cases of sexual violence.

5. The Bill includes provisions to protect the identities of victims, ensuring their privacy and dignity during the legal process.

(With inputs from PTI)