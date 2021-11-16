West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s move to extend BSF’s jurisdiction

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution against the Centre’s move to extend Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction from 15km to 50km from the International Border in the state.

The resolution was moved by Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee.

While moving the resolution, Chatterjee said, “This decision of the Centre will intervene with the federal structure of the state and is outside the mandate of the BSF Act. This was also interfering with the roles and responsibilities of the state police to protect the law and order in the state. We demand the old order be restored and the new order be withdrawn.”

After almost an hour and a half of discussion on BSF’s jurisdiction extension where MLAs from both ruling and opposition parties participated, the resolution was passed.

Opposing the resolution against the BSF’s jurisdiction extension, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said, “When Centre wants to withdraw CRPF from Jangalmahal, you all say withdrawal of CRPF might lead to regrouping of Maoists. During unrest in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Army was deployed. But you don’t have faith on BSF? You all are saying several Lok Sabha constituencies, Siliguri district headquarters everything will be taken over by BSF. That is not true. What was with state police, will remain with the state police.”

Further adding Adhikari said, “Requesting the minister to withdraw the resolution which he has moved. BSF’s jurisdiction should be extended to 80km and not just 50km.”

After voting among the MLAs - there were 112 votes in favour of the resolution and 63 against the resolution. Later, the speaker announced that the resolution has been passed with majority of votes being in favour of the resolution.

With this resolution, West Bengal becomes the second state after Punjab to pass the resolution against the BSF’s extension of jurisdiction.