West Bengal Elections 2026: CRPF deployed as locals allege threats by TMC in Falta

The protest comes as repolling is underway in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over reported irregularities during the second phase of polling.

Local residents staged a protest on Saturday (May 2) in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly elections, which is set for May 4. Heavy security deployment was witnessed in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed at key locations.

Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible. A local woman claimed: "TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed." Another woman alleged that despite voting for the ruling party, they were targeted. "We had voted for the TMC, yet they attacked us...We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said.

The protest comes as repolling is underway in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over reported irregularities during the second phase of polling. According to ECI data as of 2 pm on Saturday, voter turnout stood at 56.33 percent in Magrahat Paschim and 54.9 percent in Diamond Harbour, with an overall polling percentage of 55.57 percent recorded during the repoll process.

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over alleged irregularities in EVM strongrooms. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has filed a complaint against a Returning Officer at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers. The centre is currently being used as a strongroom for storing EVMs. The BJP has also alleged that a strongroom was opened without authorisation, prompting an inquiry amid which at least six officials have reportedly been suspended. Authorities have heightened security measures across sensitive areas to ensure peaceful repolling and smooth conduct of the counting process on May 4.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).