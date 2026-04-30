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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee reaches strongroom over allegations of EVM manipulation, TMC leaders protests

Mamata Banerjee arrives at a strongroom amid a row of EVM manipulation ahead of the counting on May 4. Meanwhile some TMC leaders have been holding a sit-in protest outside a strongroom.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 09:52 PM IST

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee reaches strongroom over allegations of EVM manipulation, TMC leaders protests
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee reaches strongroom over allegations of EVM manipulation
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Mamata Banerjee has arrived at Sakhawat Memorial High School amid a row of EVM manipulation that erupted in West Bengal ahead of the counting. rinamool Congress claimed that the BJP allegedly tampered with the ballot boxes by sharing a video from its official X account.

 

West Bengal minister & TMC candidate from Shyampukur assembly constituency, Shashi Panja and TMC candidate from Belghata assembly constituency, Kunal Ghosh, held a sit-in protest on Thursday in front of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata over allegations that the BJP and Election Commission of India are attempting to open EVM and VVPAT boxes without relevant party representatives.

 

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