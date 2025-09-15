West Bengal elections 2026: It's TMC vs BJP as 152 seats head to polls today in Phase-1

With more than 3.22 crore electors eligible to cast their votes, the day marks the beginning of a decisive chapter in the contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The high-voltage battle for West Bengal reaches its first critical crescendo today (April 23) as 152 constituencies across the state go to the polls in Phase-1. With more than 3.22 crore electors eligible to cast their votes, the day marks the beginning of a decisive chapter in the contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP has turned into a high-stakes showdown. The remaining 142 seats will go to the polls on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The political temperature soared on Wednesday as the ruling party and the BJP locked horns in a no-holds-barred exchange of accusations, promises, and sharp rhetoric. Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP's final push with multiple rallies and roadshows, sharpening his attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on multiple fronts -- including law and order, corruption, infiltration, and governance. "Both Love Jihad and Land Jihad will come to an end...farmers will get Rs 9,000...women and unemployed youth will get Rs 3,000 per month," Shah announced.

The TMC countered sharply, accusing BJP leaders of disrespecting Bengal's cultural icons and saying that Shah mispronounced poet Satyendranath Dutta's name. In a strongly-worded response, the TMC said: "How illiterate can one be about the land they seek to govern? Those who cannot name Bengal's icons correctly have no business claiming to be Bengal's guardians." The party doubled down on its "Bohiragoto" (outsider) narrative, asserting, "They were, they are, and they will forever remain Bangla-Birodhi Bohiragotos."

The TMC had, earlier in the day, filed a complaint accusing the BJP of running 'special trains' from Surat to Bengal, allegedly offering free travel and food to influence voters. Calling it a violation of electoral law, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that it amounted to "bribery, undue influence and illegal transport of voters," demanding strict action. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders struck a different tone. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said: "The people of Bengal desire change...development that should have taken place has not materialised." AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has expressed support for Mamata Banerjee, calling the election "one of the most difficult battles for Indian democracy."

Amid the heated political battle, the Election Commission has stepped up enforcement, seizing over Rs 1,000 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies across West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, which is also holding elections on Thursday. The poll body reiterated its focus on clean polls, stating it aims to ensure "violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections." To ensure strict vigilance, over 5,011 Flying Squad Teams and 5,363 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed, conducting surprise checks and responding to complaints within 100 minutes.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).