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West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi says women not safe under TMC, calls for BJP rule

PM Modi also urged women voters across West Bengal to support the BJP in the second phase of the assembly elections as he called the TMC an "anti-women" party.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi says women not safe under TMC, calls for BJP rule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that women are not safe under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, and said the situation would change if his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power. The PM said that after forming a government in the state, his party would ensure strict action and that "no one involved in atrocities on women will be spared." He also urged women voters in West Bengal to support the BJP in the second phase of the assembly elections as he called the TMC an "anti-women" party.

Addressing a campaign rally in Dum Dum area, PM Modi said: "TMC is an anti-women party. The BJP works on a women-led development model. You vote for us. We will free Bengal from years of hardship. Freedom from TMC's fear, freedom from TMC's corruption, freedom from TMC's syndicate, freedom from atrocities on daughters, freedom from the compulsion of migration, freedom from unemployment and joblessness, freedom from the occupation by infiltrators."

PM Modi also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks asking women not to step out late at night Referring to the RG Kar College rape-murder case that shocked the country, PM Modi held the TMC responsible for the heinous crime. "When the women of Bengal ask for justice, TMC tells them not to step out of their homes. The mother helped her daughter become a doctor. That daughter was taken away from her by the TMC. We have made that mother a candidate. The BJP has also given an opportunity to the victim of Sandeshkhali to lead," he said.

PM Modi further said that after a BJP government is formed, the file on every injustice and atrocity will be opened. "The BJP is committed to fulfilling the dreams of every sister and daughter in Bengal and making their lives easier. The BJP's direct promise to the sisters of Bengal is that the BJP will give you security, the BJP will give you respect, and it is from the BJP that you will attain prosperity," he said at the rally. West Bengal recorded a high voter turnout of over 91 percent in Phase-1 of polling, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India. Polling for the second phase is scheduled to take place on April 29, and votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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