West Bengal Election 2026: 'Maa Kali filled me with new energy', PM Modi says as poll campaign concludes

In an open letter to the voters, which was shared on social media, PM Modi invoked the Hindu goddess Kali, saying the deity filled him with "new energy." The prime minister also equated the West Bengal election campaigning to a pilgrimage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah continued to make last-ditch efforts to garner votes as the West Bengal election campaign concluded on Monday (April 27). In an open letter to the voters of the state, which was shared on social media, PM Modi invoked the Hindu goddess Kali, saying that the deity filled him with "new energy." The prime minister also equated the West Bengal election campaigning to a pilgrimage.

In his open letter, PM Modi wrote: "During this election, I have experienced a unique energy in Bengal. Despite the intense heat and after so many rallies, I did not feel even a bit of fatigue in this Bengal election." He added: "These rallies and roadshows were like a pilgrimage for me. When I went among the devotees of Maa Kali, perhaps Maa Kali herself was continuously filling me with new energy." The PM further said that people in Bengal were impatient for development, adding that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the "natural choice" for them.

PM Modi stated in the letter: "I also saw how impatient everyone — be it the youth, women, farmers, or labourers of Bengal — is for a developed Bengal. The youth of Bengal now want an open field to move forward." He added: "Daughters want an open sky and safety. Every citizen and every family in Bengal are moving forward with a single resolve — now is the time for change. Enough of fear, now we need trust, now we need the BJP." The first round of polling in the West Bengal assembly elections was held on Thursday, while the second and final round is due to take place on Wednesday (April 29). Votes are scheduled to be counted on May 4. The election has turned out to be a high-stakes direct contest between the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Modi's BJP, which has never formed a government in the state.