West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: 76.16% voter turnout till 5.30 pm in fourth phase

West Bengal on Saturday recorded a voter turnout of 76.16 per cent till 5.30 pm across 44 constituencies in five districts during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The highest voter turnout so far has been reported in the Cooch Behar district with 79.53 per cent. The Bhangar constituency has witnessed the highest voting percentage with a turnout of 85.12 per cent till 5.30 pm, followed by Natabari with 84.50 per cent.

The lowest voting percentage has been reported in Behala Purba with 66.23 per cent so far. Meanwhile, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Dola Sen said, "In block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one TMC worker was killed and three were injured after Central Forces opened fire on them, in Sitalkurchi block, three TMC workers were killed and one was injured."She further said Central Forces were doing injustice to the people and they had crossed limits.

This phase of the elections is witnessing an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts -- Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

The smallest constituency is Bally with 1,76,001 electorates whereas Chunchura is the biggest constituency with 3,13,701 electorates.

Security has been beefed up in all 44 constituencies with a total of 900 companies of security forces deployed to ensure a peaceful election.

Out of these, 140 companies of central forces are deployed in the nine Assembly seats in Howrah, 175 for Hooghly`s 19 seats, 185 for South 24 Parganas` 11 seats, 105 in Alipurduar and 188 in the nine seats of Cooch Behar.

Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

The fifth phase of the Assembly elections will commence on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.