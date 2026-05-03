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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Why one seat out of 294 won’t have results on May 4?

The Election Commission ordered a repoll in West Bengal’s Falta constituency after allegations of voter intimidation and EVM tampering.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 03, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Why one seat out of 294 won’t have results on May 4?
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As West Bengal gears up for the announcement of Assembly election results on May 4, the spotlight has shifted to the Falta constituency, where voting will be conducted again following allegations of serious irregularities. While results for 293 out of 294 constituencies will be declared as scheduled, Falta will remain under the election process until later this month.

The Election Commission has directed a complete repoll across all 285 polling stations in Falta, located in South 24 Parganas district. The fresh voting is set for May 21, with counting scheduled for May 24 under heightened security measures.

Allegations Prompt Election Commission Action

The decision comes after reports from election observers flagged multiple concerns, including voter intimidation, unauthorised individuals inside polling booths, and suspected tampering with voting machines.

One major complaint involved an electronic voting machine (EVM) where a candidate’s button was allegedly obstructed. Security personnel intervened, removed the obstruction, and voting resumed. Additional claims, supported by video footage shared on social media, suggested similar issues at other booths.

Tensions escalated further when security forces resorted to a baton charge outside a polling station in the Belsingh area following allegations of attempts to influence voters. Protesters claimed the action was excessive, with reports of injuries among women and even a child.

In total, repoll demands were raised for 77 booths across constituencies, with Falta accounting for a significant portion of these complaints.

Enhanced Security and Monitoring Planned

To ensure a transparent process, the Election Commission has instructed authorities to deploy sufficient central forces, appoint micro-observers, and implement webcasting where necessary. The entire voting process will be videographed and closely supervised to prevent any repeat of earlier issues.

Repolling has already been conducted in select booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour constituencies.

Political Reactions Intensify

The developments have triggered strong reactions from political leaders. The BJP welcomed the repoll decision, describing it as a step toward protecting voters, particularly women, from alleged intimidation.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress leaders dismissed the accusations and countered with sharp political statements, defending their performance in the region and challenging their opponents.

High Stakes in Falta

Falta remains a crucial battleground, with candidates from multiple major parties contesting for the seat. The outcome will be closely watched, even as the rest of the state moves ahead with result declarations.

The two-phase Assembly elections were conducted on April 23 and April 29. While most constituencies will see results announced on May 4, Falta’s delayed schedule ensures that political attention will remain fixed on the constituency for weeks to come.

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