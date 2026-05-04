West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Who is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar rape victim's mother leads in early trends against TMC in Panihati

Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar victim, is contesting from Panihati on a BJP ticket in the 2026 West Bengal polls.

In what is shaping up to be one of the most emotionally intense contests of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Ratna Debnath, the mother of the young doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has stepped into active politics. Contesting from Panihati on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, she is directly challenging the ruling All India Trinamool Congress in a constituency long considered its stronghold.

Who Is Ratna Debnath?

Ratna Debnath came into the public eye following the brutal killing of her daughter, a postgraduate trainee doctor, in 2024, a case that triggered nationwide outrage and protests. Since then, she has been a prominent voice demanding accountability and systemic reform. Her entry into politics is rooted in personal loss, which she has described as a responsibility to seek justice and prevent similar tragedies.

A Constituency Under Spotlight

Panihati, located in North 24 Parganas, has traditionally backed the TMC and is currently represented by senior leader Nirmal Ghosh. However, Debnath’s candidacy has dramatically shifted the tone of the contest. Filing her nomination amid chants demanding justice, she framed her campaign as a moral fight rather than a political one.

The BJP sees this seat as strategically significant, hoping public anger over the RG Kar case will translate into electoral gains in a state where it has struggled to unseat the ruling party.

TMC’s Strategy and Challenges

Led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC has focused its campaign on welfare initiatives and local development. At the same time, it has accused the BJP of exploiting a personal tragedy for political mileage.

Party leaders have largely avoided direct criticism of Debnath, aware of the emotional weight her candidacy carries. Instead, they are emphasising their candidate’s local roots and long-standing service, hoping to retain voter trust.

A Campaign Driven by Justice

Debnath’s rallies have consistently centred on women’s safety and alleged institutional failures. Her message, often framed as a struggle between an ordinary citizen and entrenched systems, has resonated strongly, particularly among women and younger voters.

Large turnouts at her roadshows suggest that her campaign has tapped into a deeper sentiment of grief and frustration that remains unresolved even two years after the incident.

The 'Abhaya' Factor in Play

The RG Kar case, often referred to as the 'Abhaya' incident, continues to influence political discourse in West Bengal. While the TMC maintains that due process is underway, the BJP has accused the government of failing to ensure accountability.

With a well-established grassroots network, the ruling party remains formidable. Yet, the emotional undercurrent in Panihati indicates that this election could produce an unexpected result, making it one of the most closely watched contests in the state.