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West Bengal Elections Results 2026: Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata Banerjee's claims, says '100 seats were stolen'

The latest trends from the ECI show a clear majority for the BJP in West Bengal, throwing Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress out of power and marking a major shift in the state's political landscape.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 05, 2026, 02:09 AM IST

West Bengal Elections Results 2026: Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata Banerjee's claims, says '100 seats were stolen'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
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Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal were "stolen" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the support of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He said that he agreed with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that "more than 100 seats were stolen" in the state.

Gandhi said in a post on X: "Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal." The Congress leader further claimed that similar patterns had been witnessed in previous elections -- listing Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and the 2024 Indian general election as examples. Earlier, Banerjee alleged that the BJP "looted" more than a hundred seats and termed the EC "the BJP's commission", calling the victory "immoral" and "illegal".

Speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee said earlier in the day: "BJP looted more than 100 seats. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the central forces and the PM and Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back."

The latest trends from the ECI show a clear majority for the BJP in West Bengal, throwing Banerjee's Trinamool Congress out of power and marking a major shift in the state's political landscape. BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Bhabanipur and also won another closely-watched constituency, Nandigram. As per trends on Monday night, the BJP was leading in 206 seats, the TMC in 81 seats, while the Congress was ahead in two seats. Now, the BJP is set to form government in West Bengal for the first time ever.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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