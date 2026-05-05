West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Locked Asansol's Durga temple, reopens after BJP's massive win, here's why

The temple looked by the Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust, was mostly closed except during festivals like Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja.

A Durga temple in Asansol, West Bengal, that had been closed for years amid local unrest, welcomed devotees again on Monday following the BJP’s landslide victory in the state Assembly elections.

The temple looked by the Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust, was mostly closed except during festivals like Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja. Its reopening came after the BJP swept all nine Assembly constituencies in Paschim Bardhaman district, where Asansol is located, triggering celebrations on the ground.

Why the temple was closed?

The temple’s long closure was attributed to inter-community tensions and administrative curbs, making its reopening especially meaningful for locals. Soon after the gates opened, large crowds of devotees and BJP workers gathered to offer prayers and mark the occasion.

BJP MLA fulfills campaign promise

Krishnendu Mukherjee, the BJP’s newly elected MLA from Asansol Uttar, had pledged to keep the temple open year-round if elected. After his win, he visited the site and oversaw its reopening.

For many in Asansol, the event carries significance beyond faith. It’s seen as a symbolic reflection of the political change sweeping the region after the BJP’s electoral victory.

Meanwhile, the BJP pulled off a stunning upset, defeating the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 206 seats out of 293 and ending Mamata Banerjee’s 15 years in power. The party cruised past the halfway mark of 147, leaving the TMC far behind with only 80 seats. The TMC is ahead in Rajarhat New Town, with one final round of counting remaining.

Voting in West Bengal was held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with turnout exceeding 92%. Repolling in Falta is scheduled for May 21 due to “serious electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process.” The results for the Falta seat will be announced on May 24.