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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: ECI imposes strict curbs ahead of polls- No bike rallies, pillions riders during day

As West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is only two days from now, the Election Commission of India has announced various strict restrictions in view of security and to ensure smooth functioning of polling. The restrictions are mainly on two-wheelers in the constituencies bound to vote on Thursday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 04:18 PM IST

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: ECI imposes strict curbs ahead of polls- No bike rallies, pillions riders during day
Ahead of WB polls, ECI has put restrictions on riding at night among others
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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Just two days ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced imposition of various restrictions in the state.

Among the several curbs is a ban on motorbikes on roads during the night and a tourist ban on visiting Digha, a popular beach destination in the state, effectively preventing night-time movement in the poll bound state. 

The strict restrictions have become effective from Tuesday, April 21, two days before polling, and will be in force in all 152 Assembly constituencies in which the first phase of polling will be held on April 23, Thursday.

ECI restrictions

Ban on riding at night: According to the new order, bikes and scooters will not be allowed on roads between 6 pm and 6 am from Tuesday to Wednesday, except during emergencies like medical needs or family functions. The Commission has put a complete ban on bike rallies, fearing concerns over intimidation and disruption of the electoral process.

No pillion ride during day: During the day, that is, from 6 am and 6 pm, pillion riding will not be allowed, except for essential purposes such as medical emergencies, famil functions, or activities like dropping and picking up schoolchildren.

Only family members as pillion on voting day: On polling day, exception to the rules have been made taking care of certain needs. Family members will be allowed to travel as pillion riders during daytime from 6 am to 6 pm for voting purpose and other essential requirements.

Apart from these restrictions, the ECI also banned the sale of liquor from Monday in West Bengal making it a ban for 96 hours ahead of polling on Thursday, The Telegraph reported. Usually, the Election Commission put a 48-hour ban on the sale of liquor before polling starts across the country. However, this time the poll panel has opined that there was an “unusual spurt” in the sale of liquor in the state.

Polling in West bengal will take place in two phases, first phase on Thursday, April 23 and second on April 29, Wednesday. While curbs ahead of phase one began on Tuesday, phase two curbs will begin from April 27.

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