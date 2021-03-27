West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Viral audio tape reveals Mamata Banerjee had sought BJP's help

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (March 27, 2021 ) released an audio tape claiming that the Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought help from a senior BJP leader to win the Nandigram seat. The audio tape was released on the day when the first phase of polling was underway in West Bengal

In the audio, the conversation took place during a call between Mamata Banerjee and Pralay Paul. In the audio tape the CM is appealing for the BJP leader in question, Pralay Paul to return to TMC. Mamata Banerjee is allegedly seeking the Paul's help purportedly to win the election, Paul is the BJP District Vice President of Tamluk.

In a tweet BJP wrote: 'Mamata Didi called the BJP vice-president of the district and asked for help. She is going to lose Nandigram this time. Their fear is apparent."

However, Pralay Paul refused to answer to Mamata's plea and stated that he will not betray BJP.

In the viral audio, Paul is heard saying, 'I will be with the party even after I have breathed my last. Despite being such a great leader you called me, thank you very much."

The TMC chief is contesting the assembly election from the high-profile Nandigram seat in the Purba Medinipur district against Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to BJP months ahead of the polls.

The first phase of polling in the highly anticipated West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 ended on Saturday. The elections will see fierce competition between the state ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to the Election Commission, the situation during polling mainly remained peacefully but violence was reported in some parts of the state, including Purba Medinipur and Majna village.

A clash broke out between activists of the BJP and the TMC in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram constituency which is set to go to polls on April 1. The clash left at least three persons seriously injured, a senior police officer said.