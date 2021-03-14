West Bengal Assembly election 2021: TMC to release manifesto today

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will release its manifesto for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls on Sunday (March 14), ANI reported.

According to TMC sources, the party was about to release its manifesto earlier but the event had to be postponed after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries on Wednesday (March 11) while campaigning in her constituency in Nandigram. The CM alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

After sustaining multiple injuries, Banerjee was discharged from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday (March 12) evening and has returned home.

As promised by her from the hospital bed, the TMC supremo will kick-start her poll campaign on a wheelchair from Monday.

Mamata Banerjee will first visit the Purulia district where she is scheduled to address two public meetings - one at Baghmundi’s Jhalda area and another at the Balarampur Rathtala ground.

According to sources, CM will travel to all these districts by helicopter, but she would remain seated on a wheelchair as she still has a leg injury which has not healed totally.

The West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.