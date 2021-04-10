West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Phase 4 voting today, PM Modi to hold rally in Siliguri - details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the poll-bound state of West Bengal today (April 10). PM Modi is scheduled to attend an election rally in Siliguri. Meanwhile, polling for 44 assembly seats in phase four of the West Bengal election will take place today.

The next day, that is April 11, he will join the party campaign in Kalyani and Bardhaman. Then on April 14, he will be in Barasat and Krishnanagar. He will also address public meetings on April 17 in Jalangi and Murshidabad. PM Modi, who has already addressed several rallies in the state, has a packed schedule ahead as another five rounds of voting are yet to be carried out.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 is been conducted in eight phases ending April 29. Voting for more than 80 assembly seats is over in three phases and the rest of the assembly constituencies will go to polls in the remaining five rounds. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Phase wise polling details

The fourth phase will see a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 44 assembly seats spread across five districts of West Bengal.

The constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase are spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar, and Coochbehar.

For 44 seats, 373 candidates are in the fray including some of the prominent personalities like former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Bollywood singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, and former minister Rajib Banerjee.

The third round of voting took place on Tuesday in 31 constituencies in Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas.

In the first three phases, 91 seats went to polls - 30 seats in phase one on March 27, 30 seats in phase two on April 1, and 31 seats in phase three on April 6.

Number of voters

Total voters - 1,15,81,022

Men voters - 58,82,514

Women voters - 56,98,218

Polling Timing: Voting will be held between 7 AM to 6.30 PM in 15,940 polling stations.

Documents for identification

Electors Photo Identity Card

Aadhar Card

MNREGA Job Card

Bank Passbook

Post Office Passbook

Health Insurance Smart Card (issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour)

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards (by Central/State Govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies)

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs