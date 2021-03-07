West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Mithun Chakraborty to join BJP? Kailash Vijayvargiya meets actor amid speculations

Amid rising speculations that Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty would join the BJP on Sunday (March 7) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya met Mithun on Saturday.

Vijayvargiya, who is the BJP national general secretary and Central Observer of BJP for West Bengal, met Mithun Chakraborty at the latter`s residence in Belgachia, ANI reported.

Earlier, responding to questions on speculations of Mithun joining BJP, Vijayvargiya had said, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he`s going to come today. I`ll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."

It is to be noted that 70-year-old Mithun, who enjoys huge popularity in West Bengal, was a Rajya Sabha MP for CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC for two years, before he decided to resign from the Upper House on health grounds.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to address a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground today. According to Vijayvargiya, the rally would be one of the biggest rallies in poll-bound West Bengal.

PM Modi is likely to address at least 20 rallies in West Bengal during the campaigning for the Assembly polls, beginning today. PM Modi's Kolkata rally will culminate the BJP's state-wide Parivartan Yatra that covered West Bengal's 294 Assembly constituencies.

In West Bengal, the Assembly Elections will take place in eight phases beginning from March 27 and the final round of voting will take place on April 29. Counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.