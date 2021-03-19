West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee scheduled to visit Nandigram today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address a rally in Nandigram today and tomorrow (March 19 and 20). This will be her second rally in Nandigram after March 10 rally where she injured her leg in an untoward incident.

According to TMC, the Trinamool supremo will address eight places in Nandigram. "Though the blueprint is yet to get finalized but the dates are finalised," TMC said.

Earlier addressing a mammoth gathering, Mamata Banerjee encouraged her party workers to put up a tough fight, keeping all other issues aside. "If I can fight with an injured leg, why will all of you refrain from the fight now. Step out as the bugle for polls has been sounded and it's a soldier's duty to fight," said Mamata.

Notably, while campaigning at Nandigram on March 10, Mamata was allegedly attacked. She suffered a fracture on her left foot and soft tissues are also injured.

However, the Election Commission of India on Sunday ruled out an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her rally at Nandigram as claimed by Mamata herself.

Injuries sustained by TMC chief was caused due to a lapse on part of security personnel in charge of the CM, the EC said in its report adding that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on the Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, after remaining in hospital for two days, the West Bengal Chief Minister resumed her poll campaign from a roadshow at Kolkata's Mayo Road on March 14.

The West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.