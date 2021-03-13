West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP meet to finalise candidates for upcoming polls

Headlines

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eye bigger share of India's fashion market through Rs 9,26,055 crore company, here's how

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eye bigger share of India's fashion market through Rs 9,26,055 crore company, here's how

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

6 highest-grossing Bollywood movies in Pakistan 

7 emotional Pakistani dramas you must watch

9 home remedies to cure acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Gets Emotional After Meeting His Father, Jad Cries Seeing His Daughter

BTS' V To Collaborate With NewJeans' Min Hee Jin For His Solo Debut Album

DNA: Why did the Haryana government fail to control Nuh violence?

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished to make way for luxury residential project

HomeIndia

India

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP meet to finalise candidates for upcoming polls

Initial discussion to shortlist names of the party candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls started at JP Nadda's residence on Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 06:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting today to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said.

"BJP Central Election Committee to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in 4 states and one UT," sources said.

Initial discussion to shortlist names of the party candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls started at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on Thursday.

Senior leaders from the state, party in-charge and co-in-charge for West Bengal attended the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached Nadda's residence.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, national general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, co-in-charge Arvind Menon, state unit president Dilip Ghosh, and former close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former minister Suvendu Adhikari were present in the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday BJP announced the names of three candidates for Assam. 

Similarly, the BJP had earlier released the list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

A total of 824 Assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The polling in these states will start on March 27 and end on April 29. 

The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2.

As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

(With ANI and IANS Inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday

Now you will also travel all over India by flight; this website is selling the cheapest tickets

Section 144 in Haryana: Communal violence in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal; internet suspended after 2 dead

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE