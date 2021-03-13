West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP meet to finalise candidates for upcoming polls

Initial discussion to shortlist names of the party candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls started at JP Nadda's residence on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting today to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said.

"BJP Central Election Committee to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in 4 states and one UT," sources said.

Initial discussion to shortlist names of the party candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls started at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on Thursday.

Senior leaders from the state, party in-charge and co-in-charge for West Bengal attended the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached Nadda's residence.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, national general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, co-in-charge Arvind Menon, state unit president Dilip Ghosh, and former close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former minister Suvendu Adhikari were present in the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday BJP announced the names of three candidates for Assam.

Similarly, the BJP had earlier released the list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

A total of 824 Assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The polling in these states will start on March 27 and end on April 29.

The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2.

As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

(With ANI and IANS Inputs)