West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram

The Bharatiya Janata Party released the first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The party fielded sitting MLA Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf Nandigram against Trinamool Congress (TMC) president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh are also among BJP candidates for West Bengal polls, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said.

“BJP's Central Election Committee has approved the names of candidates on 57 seats for West Bengal Assembly elections,” BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said as he released the list.

The party has allocated the Baghmundi seat to ally AJSU.

“Out of 57 seats announced, the Baghmundi seat has been given to AJSU for West Bengal Assembly elections,” Singh said.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

(With agency inputs)