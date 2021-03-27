West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: All you need to know about first phase of polling today

The first phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly election 2021 will take place today in 30 Assembly constituencies across the state. More than 73 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the fate of 191 candidates. Most of the constituencies going to the polls fall in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region.

Election Commission of India has extended 30 minutes of the polling time for phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, following COVID-19 guidelines. As per the Election Commission notification, voters will be able to exercise their ballot from 7 am to 6:30 pm.

The elections will be held amid tight security. For the first phase of voting, the Election Commission has deployed around 684 companies of central forces that would guard 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises. Besides, the state police will also be deployed at strategic locations as per Election Commission officials.

During polling, strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Constituencies going to polls

Voting will take place in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram, and six in Paschim Medinipur.

Seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur, the home ground of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is also going to polls.

The Trinamool Congress and BJP have fielded candidates in 29 seats each.

Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats.

Security arrangements for voting

In Jhargram, 11 paramilitary personnel will be deployed per booth.

127 companies of the central forces only for booth management will be deployed.

In Jhargram, 1,307 booths in 1,010 premises have been marked as Left Wing Extremist (LWE) areas.

Another 14 companies of central forces will be used as Quick Response Teams (QRTs).

One company of central forces has been deployed for the maintenance of strong room.

Another two companies will be kept reserved as district and sub-divisional striking forces.

144 companies of central forces will be deployed in Jhargram for the election.

In the other districts, an average of six paramilitary personnel will be deployed per booth.

Purulia has the highest deployment of forces with 185 companies being deputed in 3,127 booths housed in 2,025 premises.

Total 148 companies will be deployed at 2,437 booths in 1,686 premises in Purba Medinipur.

124 companies for 2,089 booths at 1,363 premises will be deployed in Paschim Medinipur.

Bankura, with 1,328 booths in 950 premises, has got 83 companies of central forces for the first phase.

Each company of the central forces consists of 100 personnel.

Total of 22,092 state police personnel will be deployed for the first phase.

173 inspectors, 2,661 sub-inspectors or assistant sub-inspectors, 4,012 armed constables, 13,970 unarmed constables, and 1,276 woman constables will be deployed.

(With Agency Inputs)