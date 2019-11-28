Headlines

West Bengal Assembly by-election results live updates: TMC wins all three seats

As of 1:30 PM, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates Tapan Deb Singha has won the Kaliaganj seat and the party is leading in the rest two seats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 05:59 PM IST

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) scored a clean sweep as it won all three seats in the Assembly by-polls.

The counting of votes for the November 25 by-polls held in three assembly seats in West Bengal is currently underway and the final results were be declared by 5 PM. The elections were held in three constituencies of Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar seats.

Tapan Deb Singha, who contested from the Kaliaganj seat defeated BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar by 2,414 votes. In Kharagpur Sadar, BJP's Prem Chandra Jha lost to Pradip Sarkar defeated by 20,853 votes. Bimalendu Sinha Roy managed to defeat BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar in Karimpur by 23,910 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar seats witnessed voting percentages of 77.17%, 81.23%, and 67.62% respectively. 

West Bengal by-election results live updates

17:00 IST | November 28, 2019
TMC wins all three seats in the West Bengal Assembly by-polls held in Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar.

14:10 IST | November 28, 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee has termed this win as a victory of the people

13:26 IST | November 28, 2019
TMC's Pradip Sarkar wins by 20,811 votes. West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh is an MP from this area.

12:57 IST | November 28, 2019
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on TMC winning one and currently leading on the rest two seats says, "This is a victory of people. This is a victory of development. Politics of arrogance will not work. People have rejected the BJP."


12:35 IST | November 28, 2019

TMC's Tapan Deb Singha wins the Kaliaganj seat by a margin of 2,304 votes.

12:10 IST | November 28, 2019

TMC is leading in all three seats.

10:45 IST | November 28, 2019

Bimalendu Sinha Roy of TMC is leading by 20,251 votes and BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar by 5329 votes in Karimpur.

10:40 IST | November 28, 2019

TMC's Pradip Sarkar has taken the lead by 23,006 votes and BJP's Prem Chandra Jha is trailing by 16,965 votes in Kharagpur Sadar.


09:56 IST | November 28, 2019

In the Kaliaganj seat, BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar is leading by 10,347 votes and TMC's Tapan Deb Singha is trailing by 8,728 votes.

09:29 IST | November 28, 2019

In the Karimpur seat, TMC's Bimalendu Sinha Roy leading by 8,406 votes and BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar is trailing by 3763 votes. A few days ago, Majumdar was manhandled by TMC goons.


09:19 IST | November 28, 2019

In the Kharagpur Sadar seat, BJP's Prem Chandra Jha is leading by 11,698 votes and TMC's Pradip Sarkar is trailing by 10,106 votes.


08:15 IST | November 28, 2019

The counting of votes begins.

