West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Keralam election dates to be announced today, EC to hold press conference at 4 pm

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INDIA
Election Commission of India to announce assembly poll dates of four states, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Union Territory of Puducherry today in the press conference, scheduled at 4 PM.
Election Commission of India to announce assembly poll dates of four states, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Union Territory of Puducherry today. ECI set to hold press conference at 4 PM in New Delhi. With this, the model code of conduct will come into effect, so no political party can now make any announcement to woo voters.
Election Commission panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and also comprising Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Dr Vivek Joshi will announce th full schedule from the dates for notification, nomination filing for candidates, nomination withdrawals, voting and election results.