Breaking: West Bengal announces fresh curbs amid rise in COVID cases - What's open, what's closed
West Bengal CS, on Saturday, announced some additional restrictions given the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.
, File Photo
Written By
Reported by
Pooja Mehta
Source
DNA webdesk
In view of the deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus, West Bengal CS, on Saturday, announced some additional restrictions given the surge in COVID-19 cases. All private offices, schools, colleges will remain closed, whereas, bazaars, markets selling vegetables, fruits, milk, the bread will only remain open from 7 am to 10 am.
As for the local trains, metro services, inter-state bus/train services, Inland Waterways, they are all to remain closed. Additionally, Intra-state goods trucks' movement is also restricted except for essential supplies. Private cars, taxis, auto movement to remain closed.
No movement of people or vehicles is to be allowed from 9 pm to 5 am. Bank working hours will be from 10 am to 2 pm. Bengal government is imposing a full lockdown from tomorrow in the state for the next 15 days. However, the state govt terming it as 'restrictions'.