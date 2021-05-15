Breaking: West Bengal announces fresh curbs amid rise in COVID cases - What's open, what's closed

In view of the deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus, West Bengal CS, on Saturday, announced some additional restrictions given the surge in COVID-19 cases. All private offices, schools, colleges will remain closed, whereas, bazaars, markets selling vegetables, fruits, milk, the bread will only remain open from 7 am to 10 am.

As for the local trains, metro services, inter-state bus/train services, Inland Waterways, they are all to remain closed. Additionally, Intra-state goods trucks' movement is also restricted except for essential supplies. Private cars, taxis, auto movement to remain closed.

No movement of people or vehicles is to be allowed from 9 pm to 5 am. Bank working hours will be from 10 am to 2 pm. Bengal government is imposing a full lockdown from tomorrow in the state for the next 15 days. However, the state govt terming it as 'restrictions'.