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West Bengal Annapurna Scheme Goes Live: Who qualifies for Rs 3,000 monthly aid, how to apply; full guide inside

Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal said the department will upload the list on the department website. The public can lodge complaints if ineligible names are found, or apply if eligible names are missing.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 11:35 AM IST

West Bengal Annapurna Scheme Goes Live: Who qualifies for Rs 3,000 monthly aid, how to apply; full guide inside
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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari recently released forms for the proposed Annapurna Scheme, a Rs 3,000 monthly financial aid to women for economic independence. The forms will create a “clean and accurate” beneficiary list under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, said Adhikari, who flagged that about 30 lakh people who neither applied under CAA nor approached a tribunal are currently getting state benefits meant only for Indian citizens. 

The state government will make the full list of Annapurna Yojana beneficiaries public to ensure transparency and fiscal discipline, as the scheme will cost around Rs 70,000 crore, according to the Telegraph. CM Adhari said the forms will create a “clean and accurate” beneficiary list under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary. The application will collect applicant and family details, which the government will also use to implement other welfare programs for those families.

Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal said the department will upload the list on the department website.  The public can lodge complaints if ineligible names are found, or apply if eligible names are missing.

West Bengal Annapurna Bhandar Scheme: Steps To Apply


Step 1: Visit the official portal at https://socialregistry.wb.gov.in/

Step 2: Download the application form or access the application section -

Step 3: Fill in personal and family details carefully

Step 4: Keep Aadhaar-linked bank details and required documents ready

Step 5: Submit the form online or at the designated local office and save the acknowledgement number

Multi-layer verification to prevent leakages

  • A new 12-page form was launched after “lakhs of ineligible beneficiaries” were found in the old Lakshmir Bhandar list.  
  • Forms available at BDO, SDO, DM, borough and municipality offices.  
  • Doorstep assistance: Government officials will visit the homes of women unable to go out and fill out forms.  
  • Online applications open at socialsecurity@wb.gov.in 
  • Form submission window open for the next 3 months. 
  • Verified names will be added to Annapurna Yojana after that.


The Annapurna Yojana replaces the Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme of the TMC government, under which women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes households received Rs 1,200 per month, and women from other categories got Rs 1,000.  Beneficiary lists of other welfare schemes may also be published to improve transparency and remove ineligible names. With stricter checks, over 30 lakh ineligible beneficiaries are likely to be weeded out, as per reports. 

 

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