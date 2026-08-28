West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien booked as civic body removes TMC billboard

A team of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), along with police, had arrived on Thursday to remove an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street. The civic body had requested police assistance to remove the hoarding, which bore TMC signage.

A case has been registered against TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and others for allegedly assaulting staff and obstructing them during action against the party's 'unauthorised' billboard on Camac Street in Kolkata, officials said on Friday.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

A team of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), along with police, had arrived on Thursday to remove an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street. The civic body had requested police assistance to remove the hoarding, which bore TMC signage.

But when the team arrived, several TMC leaders including Banerjee, O'Brien, Baisanor Chattopadhyay and others formed an 'unlawful assembly' and clashed with police personnel and KMC officials, stopping them from performing their duties.

According to police, the case against the TMC leaders was lodged at Shakespeare Sarani under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 121(1), 74, 3(5) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Criticising the move, the TMC described the civic body and police action as "political vendetta". The party, which lost power to the BJP following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is 'fearful' of the TMC.

"West Bengal is witnessing the steady erosion of constitutional governance and an alarming descent into a police state. When the power of the State operates without constitutional restraint, the judiciary becomes the last line of defence," Abhishek said in a post on X. "If judicial intervention does not come when fundamental rights are being undermined, what is at stake is no longer merely the liberty of individuals. It is the survival of democracy itself."

Meanwhile, O'Brien alleged the action was prompted by the TMC students' annual rally scheduled on Friday. He claimed the civic team could not provide key details and its document "was unsigned and incomplete".

"For over an hour and a half, we tried to explain it to them. Then they trespassed into the building. More than 150 police officers went in there. They pushed and shoved us on the staircase. Abhishek was also there," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.