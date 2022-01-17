7 newborn puppies killed in Kolkata house fire

In a heart-wrenching incident from West Bengal, seven newborn puppies were killed in a fire at north Kolkata's Sinthi Ramlila Garden. The fire broke out at Ramlila Garden which falls under the Sinthi police station area on Monday morning.

Ashok Chandra Babu, his wife and two children were sleeping in their room when a fire broke out which destroyed the entire house. Luckily, they all escaped the accident unhurt. But the incident became tragic as the fire not just engulfed the entire house but all seven newborn puppies were burnt alive in the fire.

Two to three days old puppies were staying at an adjacent room to that of the owner of the house. The mother of these puppies has since been frantically searching for her babies under the rubbles and this tragic scene has been captured on camera in Zee 24.

The mother dog seemed to be searching for her babies by digging in the ashes, running from one end to another. Locals say the puppies may have died as a result of the blaze.