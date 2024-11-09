According to South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), no casualties have been reported so far.

Three coaches of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express, including one parcel van and two coaches, derailed near Nalpur Station of the South Eastern Railway division, railway officials said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am today.

According to South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), no casualties have been reported so far.

"A total of 3 coaches of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express have derailed, including one parcel van and 2 coaches," CPRO South-Eastern Railway said.

Further information is awaited and the process of restoration is underway.