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West Asia Conflict: 22 Indians killed since February, including 14 seafarers, says MAE

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the conflict intensified following US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and subsequent retaliation by Tehran targeting US bases across the Gulf and shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 06:00 PM IST

West Asia Conflict: 22 Indians killed since February, including 14 seafarers, says MAE
Image source: ANI
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MAE) on Wednesday said 22 Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, have lost their lives in the ongoing West Asia conflict in the past eight months.

"We are deeply concerned with the ongoing conflict in West Asia. So far, we have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, which includes 14 seafarers," Jaiswal said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the conflict intensified following US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and subsequent retaliation by Tehran targeting US bases across the Gulf and shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Safety of Indians in Gulf top priority: MEA

The government remains in close contact with Indians in the region to ensure their safety and well-being, Jaiswal said. On Israel, he said India has good and strong relations and will work to further strengthen ties as it awaits clarity on election results.

Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Israel. The election results are being closely watched for their possible impact on Israel's political leadership and foreign relations. India and Israel cooperate across several sectors, including defence, trade, agriculture and technology.

Missile strikes disrupt Gulf shipping, Indian crews face risk

India has one of the world’s largest seafaring workforces, with thousands of sailors serving on Indian and foreign-flagged vessels that transit key energy corridors in the Middle East. Commercial shipping routes have faced severe disruptions due to missile strikes and drone attacks, putting merchant crews at greater risk.

Apart from casualties at sea, Indian nationals working in onshore infrastructure and residential sectors across the Gulf have also been hit by collateral damage from projectile impacts and strikes in the region.

India has also repeatedly urged an immediate end to hostilities, stressing the need to protect civilian lives and secure commercial energy supply chains.

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