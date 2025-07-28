Were Pahalgam attackers homegrown terrorists? Massive controversy erupts over Chidambaram's statement

After former Finance Minister P Chidambaram questioned the Union government over the evidence proving killers origin in Pakistan and said that they might be home-grown terrorists, the BJP has attacked the Congress Party.

At a time when the Congress Party is facing challenges from its 4-time MP Shashi Tharoor, who has skipped Lok Sabha debate over Operation Sindoor, another veteran P Chidamabaram has triggered a massive controversy. The former Finance Minister has slammed the government for hiding the truth on India-Pakistan military clashes and the terrorist attack in Pahalagam, in which 26 unarmed civilians were killed. After he questioned the union government over the evidence proving killers came from Pakistan and said that they might be home-grown terrorists, the BJP has attacked the party.