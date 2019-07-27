'Well played': Taj announcement after Rahul Bose's experience at Chandigarh hotel leaves Twitterati impressed

Actor Rahul Bose has been one of the top trends on Twitter this week, thanks to his tweet highlighting an unbelievable bill of Rs 442.50 for a pair of bananas by a Chandigarh hotel. While JW Marriott has since been fined for "illegally collecting GST", its competitions are not letting go of a chance to take a potshot at the five-star hotel.

Recently, the Taj Hotel in Mumbai told its guests that it would be delighted to serve seasonal fresh whole fruits with compliments, a message many on Twitter took as a dig at JW Marriott.

A photo of the announcement by Taj, Mumbai was posted by Twitter user Deepak Shenoy. The message read, "We would be delighted to serve seasonal fresh whole fruits with our compliments. Please call in room dining to place your request."

Here is the post by Mr Shenoy:

Twitter users were impressed with the Mumbai hotel with a user commenting "well played Taj."

Taj, however, denied that its announcement had anything to do with the recent controversy saying it has been "a standard practice since the launch of the hotel at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai."

Earlier this week, Rahul Bose became a trending topic on social media after he shared a video on Twitter saying that he was charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas he ordered at JW Mariott Hotel in Chandigarh.

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings"," he said while sharing the video.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

In the video, he also zoomed in on the bill of Rs 442.50 including 18% GST. The bill clearly says CGST and UTSGT of 9% each.

The fruits were billed as fruit platter at a price of Rs 375. Adding CGST and UTSGT of Rs 33.75, the total cost of the two bananas came at Rs 442.50.

However, fresh fruits come under tax-free items and the authorities say the hotel violated the rules by charging GST.

After a tweet by Bose, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar had ordered a probe into the matter, the Indian Express reported.

The taxation department of the Union Territory then sought a reply from the hotel on how a tax was charged on an item which is under the tax-free slab of the GST.

On Saturday, the department imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the hotel for violating section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item), ANI reported.