Wehouse is a pioneering tech-powered home construction aggregator that has revolutionised the home-building process in India's proptech and real estate market. The firm offers a stack of services for residential construction, project management, architectural structure, design, décor and interiors of smart homes, and legal permissions.

In conversation with Mr Sripad Nandiraj- Co-Founder and CEO of WeHouse

Question 1: How does WeHouse leverage cutting-edge technology to transform dream homes into reality?

WeHouse combines advanced technology with a systematic approach to transform home construction in India. From customer management to resource allocation and project execution, WeHouse leaves no detail unchecked. Clients gain structured visibility and control over each construction phase by implementing a 24-milestone framework—from plot acquisition to final key handover.

The process includes a full-stack tech suite to manage customers, monitor project stages, and allocate resources. WeHouse’s e-monitoring platform enables clients to track project progress, monitor resources, and access live updates through CCTV, photo, and video documentation. Weekly reports, clear communication channels with the design, project management, and finance teams, and a Q&A feature on the platform provide added transparency and engagement.

This methodical approach ensures high-quality work, reduced costs, minimized waste, and precise timeline adherence, giving customers the confidence to bring their dream home to life with trust and clarity.

Question 2: What has been the key to WeHouse’s journey in becoming India’s leading tech-powered construction company?

WeHouse’s rise as one of India’s top tech-powered construction companies is anchored in its commitment to the "4 T’s": Transparency, Time, Tracking, and Technology. With a clear focus on Price, Quality, and Timelines, WeHouse provides homeowners with full visibility, precise project tracking, and on-time delivery, ensuring high standards at every step. The company’s milestone-based framework aligns with these principles, offering clients predictable costs, consistent quality checks, and complete control throughout the construction journey.

Question 3: How is WeHouse setting new standards in Indian home construction through innovation and technology?

At WeHouse, we’ve developed a fully integrated, six-module technology platform that enables clients to track their construction progress from anywhere effortlessly. This high level of accessibility keeps clients informed at every stage, regardless of location. By partnering with a network of verified architects, engineers, and contractors, WeHouse ensures top-tier expertise and quality at each step of the process.

Our pricing is both transparent and competitive, with rates in Hyderabad ranging from ₹1,800 to ₹2,700 per square foot. Additionally, WeHouse offers flexible payment plans tailored to meet clients’ financial needs, making homeownership more accessible without compromising quality.

Question 4: How does WeHouse’s comprehensive service model ensure a seamless and stress-free home-building experience for clients?

WeHouse has introduced a systematic, 24-milestone strategy to simplify the construction process and ensure clients experience total project transparency. Each milestone—from initial site surveys to foundation building, plinths, and slabs—represents a key phase, providing clients with real-time progress updates. This structured approach minimizes uncertainty, giving homeowners clear insight and control over each stage.

Adding to its transparency, WeHouse collects payments in milestone-based installments, ensuring homeowners are only billed for completed work. This payment model eliminates hidden costs and surprises, building trust with a focus on quality, timely delivery, and price accuracy. Through this milestone-based method, WeHouse empowers homeowners with a streamlined, tech-enabled construction journey that’s as predictable as it is personalized.

Question 5: Share your views on the company's expansion plans.

Following the successful completion of over 400 projects in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Surat, WeHouse is now accelerating its expansion plans to serve new regions. Their growth strategy targets Western India and Tier-II cities, including Vijayawada, Mysore, and Coimbatore. With proven success in metropolitan areas, WeHouse aims to introduce its innovative, transparent approach to project management—including e-monitoring, real-time tracking, and comprehensive quality checks—into these regions, enhancing the home-building experience for a broader customer base.

