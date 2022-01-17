WEF Davos Agenda 2022 Summit: PM Modi says India has set goals of high growth for next 25 years

Asserting that India is making its policies today while focussing on requirements for not just the present but also for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said this period of growth would be 'green and clean' as well as 'sustainable and reliable'.



In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Modi said India has set goals of high growth as well as saturation of welfare and wellness for the next 25 years.



He also said India is fighting another COVID-19 wave with full alertness and caution while also maintaining economic growth.

The PM said India is focused on reforms in the right direction and the global economic experts have praised India's decisions.



"We will fulfil all the expectations that the entire world has from us," he added.

While delivering the `state of the world` address virtually, PM Modi said that India has gifted the world "a bouquet of hope".

"India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country.

"In this bouquet, we Indians have an unwavering trust in our Democracy, we have the technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians," he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that India is today the third-largest pharma producer in the world. "In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of `One Earth, One Health` is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries," he added.

PM Modi also stressed that India has the world`s largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. "In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)," he added.

Several heads of state are scheduled to address the WEF`s virtual event Davos Agenda is being held from January 17.

The five-day event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

(With Inputs from ANI and PTI)