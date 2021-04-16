Weekend lockdown imposed in Chandigarh from tonight, all exams to take place as per schedule

The Chandigarh administration has imposed a weekend lockdown in the Union Territory from Friday night till Monday. As per the official order, the weekend lockdown will be in place from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM. This comes in wake of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Only essential services will be allowed to continue during the lockdown. The decision to impose weekend lockdown was taken in a high-level meeting of the Chandigarh Administration.

Meanwhile, Manoj Parida, the advisor to the Chandigarh administrator, informed that there will be no impact on National Defence Academy (NDA) and other exams scheduled, as students will be allowed to travel after they display their admit card.

The vaccination program will also continue during curfew, Manoj Parida informed.

Currently, the night curfew in Chandigarh, which shares boundaries with Punjab's Mohali and Haryana's Panchkula districts, begins at 10 pm and ends at 5 am.

The development comes as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana recorded 412 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The UT now has 3,371 active cases.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Chandigarh alarmingly over the past few days, forcing the local administration to impose a night curfew and curbs on restaurants, hotels, shops, and malls.

In Chandigarh, the maximum number of people at any gathering (political, social, and religious) has been capped at 200 for outdoor events and 100 for indoor functions.

The Chandigarh administration has also warned that a lockdown can be imposed in the city if cases continue to rise.