Wedding function Congress had to attend: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Opposition meet in Patna

The grand Opposition unity meeting in Patna on June 23 was like a wedding ceremony which Congress leaders had to attend out of courtesy, West Bengal Congress chief and five-time Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Sunday. "If I am invited to a wedding ceremony, even if the invitation is from an enemy, I am often compelled to attend that out of courtesy,” Chowdhury told media persons here.

Political observers feel that Chowdhury, who has always been vocal against any kind of arrangement between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, is trying to send a signal to his party's high command that any kind of understanding with the state’s ruling party will not be acceptable to the Congress leadership in West Bengal.

In fact, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clearly said that Trinamool backing the Congress in West Bengal is beyond question because of the latter’s understanding of the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

Political observers also feel that Mamata Banerjee, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury sharing the dais in Patna on Friday gave an opportunity to the BJP to question how the CPI(M) and Congress leadership could ‘fool’ their grassroots-level workers who are facing Trinamool’s ‘onslaughts’ in West Bengal.

