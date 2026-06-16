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Wedding fraud: Woman arrested for allegedly posing as Riya Gupta; identified as Yasmeen

Woman arrested for posing as Riya Gupta; later identified as Yasmeen

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Wedding fraud: Woman arrested for allegedly posing as Riya Gupta; identified as Yasmeen

A woman who identified herself as Riya Gupta married a Hindu man but was later found to be Yasmeen. According to reports, the marriage was allegedly arranged in exchange for Rs 1 lakh.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 11:58 PM IST

Wedding fraud: Woman arrested for allegedly posing as Riya Gupta; identified as Yasmeen
Woman arrested for allegedly posing as Riya Gupta; identified as Yasmeen (AI image)
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A major fraud case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, where a woman who identified herself as Riya Gupta married a Hindu man but was later found to be Yasmeen. According to reports, the marriage was allegedly arranged in exchange for Rs 1 lakh. The bride has been arrested, while two other accused are currently absconding. 

What is the whole case? 

The case has shocked local residents. A complaint has been filed in this case in which a Muslim woman allegedly changed her name and identity, presenting herself as a Hindu woman before marrying a Hindu man. The truth was revealed to the groom’s family reportedly just days after the wedding, prompting a police investigation.  

The main accused, the bride, has been arrested and sent to jail, while police are searching for other suspects allegedly linked to the marriage racket. 

The case has been filed at the Rampur police station, in which the complainant, Puneet, alleged that he married a woman named Riya Gupta on June 11. The individuals who arranged the marriage reportedly told him that the woman was from Haridwar and introduced her as a member of a Hindu family. The complainant further alleged that he paid around Rs 1 lakh for the marriage arrangement. 

Puneet further said that he discovered that his wife's real name was not Riya Gupta but Yasmeen and that she was a Muslim only three days after the wedding. Another shocking revelation was that she was already married.  

Police launched an investigation and registered a case under appropriate charges. The court has remanded the accused to judicial custody. Police are continuing their search for two other accused persons, the intermediaries, who allegedly took money from Puneet.  

Officials said all aspects of the case are being investigated, including allegations of misrepresenting identity for marriage, concealing a previous marriage, and accepting money to arrange the wedding. 

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