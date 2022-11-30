Wedding Drama: Bride cancels wedding after varmala as groom publicly kisses her, approaches police | Photo: File (Image for representation)

An intriguing incident that occurred during a wedding ceremony in the Sambhal region of Uttar Pradesh has come to light. Following the groom's public kiss on the bride, the bride decided to call off the wedding. On November 26, a man from the village of Bilsi and a woman from Pawasa exchanged vows as part of the Chief Minister's mass wedding ceremony. The bride and groom were married ritually in Pavasa village two days later, on November 28.

The groom is alleged to have kissed the bride in front of everyone after the garland ceremony, when the bride and groom were seated next to one other on stage. The bride fled the stage and went to the police station because she was so outraged by the broom's behaviour.

The bride left the stage because she was offended by the groom's behaviour. The bride's family tried to persuade her to stay, but she was unwilling to listen. The bride reported the entire situation to the Bahjoi police station chief Pankaj Lavania and demanded that steps be taken to punish the groom. The people from the groom's side also arrived at the police station in the meantime.

While the groom's side claimed that he did it to win a bet. He revealed that the bride had bet with the groom on her own. Which states that she will pay the groom 1500 rupees if he kisses her in front of everyone on stage. He would have to give the bride Rs. 3000 if he was unable to do so. The bride asserted that there was nothing like it when the station in-charge spoke to her about this. She hadn't placed any bet with the groom.

In the police station, the two sides continued their discussion on this issue. The bride and groom then agreed to live apart after reaching this agreement. The divorce process will need to be completed because the couple's marriage is currently registered, according to station in-charge Pankaj Lavania.

