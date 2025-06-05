Today, fashion designer Priyal Bhardwaj is working to preserve and carry forward the heritage of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, bridging tradition and contemporary sensibilities together. In this conversation with her, threads of history, design, and change are thoughtfully unraveled.

The 300th birth anniversary of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar was celebrated on May 31, 2025. Rani Ahilyabai Holkar left an indelible mark on governance, society, and craftsmanship, with the revival of Maheshwari sarees being a significant chapter of her legacy. Today, fashion designer Priyal Bhardwaj is working to preserve and carry forward this heritage, bridging tradition and contemporary sensibilities. In this conversation with her, threads of history, design, and change are thoughtfully unraveled.

Let’s start with your roots in design and textiles. Do you remember your first encounter with Maheshwari sarees? What drew you to them as a designer?



I grew up in Bhopal, so Maheshwari sarees were always around, part of the visual and cultural fabric of home. But I think my real engagement with them began during my Master’s at NIFT. One of our early assignments was to choose an ethnic textile and study it in depth. I picked Maheshwari, and that changed everything. Up until then, it was just something elegant I’d seen at family functions. But once I began researching its weaves, history, and that quiet elegance it carries, I started seeing it differently. The story of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, the way she revived Maheshwar’s looms—it

wasn’t just about fabric anymore.

It was legacy, resilience, and woman-led revival stitched into six yards. Maheshwari sarees are so refined and featherlight, yet carry centuries of strength in their weave. There’s poetry in that contrast, as a designer, that’s what pulled me in.

(Priyal Bhardwaj, Fashion Designer)

Rani Ahilyabai Holkar is a towering historical figure. What aspects of her life do you find most inspiring, personally and politically?



Ahilyabai Holkar was the kind of leader you rarely find even in today’s world, let alone in 18th-century India. She was a reformer, a builder, and a mother to her people. In a deeply patriarchal time, she governed with empathy and vision. I admire how she balanced devotion with action. Politically, the scale of her contribution is staggering. She funded the rebuilding of temples across the country—Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, Udupi—her reach was pan-Indian long before the term existed. But what hits closest to home for me is how she nurtured Maheshwar’s handloom legacy.

She brought in master weavers, created employment for locals, and effectively built a textile economy from the ground up. Even today, women across Maheshwar earn their livelihood thanks to that foundation. She reminds me that power doesn’t have to be loud—it can be graceful, firm, and incredibly effective.



As someone who understands both the craft and the challenges of the handloom industry, how can we better support Maheshwar’s weavers today—especially women artisans?

Honestly, we owe them more than just admiration—we owe them visibility, infrastructure, and consistent income. There are schemes like PM Vishwakarma and the Weavers’ Mudra Scheme, which are

helpful, but the real change will come when we focus on market linkages, branding, and design education. Maheshwari sarees deserve to be global—not just sold during festive seasons or exhibitions.

For women weavers especially, flexible skill training, direct-to-consumer platforms, and support for micro-entrepreneurship are key.

Many of these women juggle household responsibilities alongside weaving—it’s important that any support we provide works with their rhythm, not against it. At Sangini Saheli, we’ve seen that when you empower one woman with income and dignity, she lifts five others with her. That’s the multiplier effect we need to tap into.



You’ve made a unique transition—from textile designing to political rallies. Do you see any common threads between creating with fabric and creating change in society?



Absolutely. To me, it’s all connected. Whether you’re designing a saree or a public policy campaign—you start with intent, context, and empathy.

Who are you making it for? What do they need? What’s the story you’re trying to tell—or change?

My journey from design to grassroots work to politics has never felt like separate lanes. They’ve all fed into one another. When I work with self-help groups or speak at a rally, I bring the same lens I did to textile design—look closely, listen first, and create with care. And honestly, both fabric and public change need patience. A good weave takes time. So does impact.