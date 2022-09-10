Search icon
Weather warning issued for next 5 days in Andhra Pradesh, read full forecast

According to the weather forecasting agency, September 10 (today) will witness heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places in NCAP & Yanam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there were thunderstorms accompanied by lightning occurred at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on September 9.

The prediction of weather change for the upcoming five days will witness heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places on its Day 1 (today) in NCAP and Yanam.

READ | BJP names ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb for Rajya Sabha election

According to the weather forecasting agency, September 10 (today) will witness heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places in NCAP & Yanam. 

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in SCAP. They further added that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. 

Director Meteorological center, Amaravati also added that places in NCAP and Yanam are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on September 11. Whereas, on September 12 and September 13 the weather conditions are likely to be stable in the state.

